Economy

16:26 11.05.2017

U.S. planning to review assistance to Ukraine for 2018

Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives Michael McCaul has said the U.S. Congress intends to review assistance to Ukraine in 2018.

"What's going in Ukraine impacts the entire world. If we don't stop Mr. Putin and Russian aggression against Ukraine, it will spread everywhere," McCaul said during a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on Thursday. McCaul was accompanied by several other U.S. lawmakers.

McCaul said the U.S. has supported Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion and is ready to continue support, including material support and possibly the supply of lethal and non-lethal weapons.

"We stand ready to review the amount of budget funds allotted to the region in 2018," he said.

As earlier reported, on Wednesday a bipartisan group of lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. The sides discussed strengthening cooperation in the defense sector and preserving sanctions against the Russian Federation for illegally annexing Ukraine and invading eastern Ukraine.

IMPORTANT

NBU head Gontareva opposes nominal GDP targeting

Government extends state of emergency in electricity market for one more month

Appeals court upholds Stockholm Arbitration Court ruling on OPP debt to Ostchem, opens way to bankrupting enterprise

IMF, EBRD confirm Ukraine's GDP growth at 2% in 2017

NBU: Key risks of Ukrainian banks are low operation efficiency of state-owned banks, low quality of assets

LATEST

USDA forecasts grain exports from Ukraine in 2017/2018 MY at over 38 mln tonnes with yield of 61.8 mln tonnes

Government approves EIB $23 mln loan for Organic system

USDA predicts Ukraine's sunflower harvest for 2017/18 agri-year could be 13.5 mln tonnes

IMF revises downwards Ukraine's gross external debt growth forecast in 2017

NBU sends UAH 5 bln second tranche of profit for 2016 to national budget

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
ADVERTISING