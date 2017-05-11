U.S. planning to review assistance to Ukraine for 2018

Chairman of the Homeland Security Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives Michael McCaul has said the U.S. Congress intends to review assistance to Ukraine in 2018.

"What's going in Ukraine impacts the entire world. If we don't stop Mr. Putin and Russian aggression against Ukraine, it will spread everywhere," McCaul said during a meeting in Kyiv with Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman on Thursday. McCaul was accompanied by several other U.S. lawmakers.

McCaul said the U.S. has supported Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion and is ready to continue support, including material support and possibly the supply of lethal and non-lethal weapons.

"We stand ready to review the amount of budget funds allotted to the region in 2018," he said.

As earlier reported, on Wednesday a bipartisan group of lawmakers from the U.S. House of Representatives met with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko. The sides discussed strengthening cooperation in the defense sector and preserving sanctions against the Russian Federation for illegally annexing Ukraine and invading eastern Ukraine.