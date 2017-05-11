IMF revises downwards Ukraine's gross external debt growth forecast in 2017

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised downwards expectations for growth of the ratio between total external debt to GDP in Ukraine in 2017.

The fund said that the indictor would grow to 127.4% of GDP from 123.8% of GDP in 2016 (earlier it was projected to 136.3%) and it would decline to 126.3% of GDP in 2018, according to the Regional Economic Issues Update for Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe of the IMF published on Thursday.

The IMF retained the assessment of Ukraine's public direct and guaranteed debt in 2017 at 89.8% of GDP. In 2018 the debt would decrease to 85.3% of GDP, the fund projects.

The IMF also said that the still high public debt in Ukraine limiting fiscal space increases vulnerability to repricing of sovereign debt, particularly during economic slowdowns.