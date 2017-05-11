Economy

10:38 11.05.2017

Number of Ukrainian households with roof solar power plants 18% up in Q1 2017

The number of households that installed roof solar power plants and selling power at the feed-in tariff grew by 18% in January-March 2017 or by 200 households, to 1,309, according to a posting on the website of the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine.

The agency said that over the period the installed capacity of these plants grew by 20% or 3.35 MW, to 20.05 MW.

As reported, according to Ukrainian legislation, households has the right to install solar power plants with a capacity of up to 30 kW and sell extra power according to the feed-in tariff.

IMPORTANT

NBU: Key risks of Ukrainian banks are low operation efficiency of state-owned banks, low quality of assets

Ukraine, Turkey want to cooperate in creation of UAVs

Inflation in Ukraine slows down to 0.9% in April, 12.2% in annual terms

EBRD managers will discuss investment climate in Ukraine, ways of its improvement at annual meeting

Most EBRD shareholders support restriction of bank's projects in Russia

LATEST

Ukroboronprom, Turkey's MKEK to cooperate in creation of ammunition

Regulator permits uniting all physical GTS entry points from gas producer into one virtual point

IMF reps to arrive in Ukraine on May 16 to study bill on pension reform

VTB Bank (Ukraine) claims illegal seizure attempt for branch in Odesa

EBRD governors considered bank's rules when freezing Russian projects

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog4517.html
ADVERTISING