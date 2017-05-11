Number of Ukrainian households with roof solar power plants 18% up in Q1 2017

The number of households that installed roof solar power plants and selling power at the feed-in tariff grew by 18% in January-March 2017 or by 200 households, to 1,309, according to a posting on the website of the State Agency on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving of Ukraine.

The agency said that over the period the installed capacity of these plants grew by 20% or 3.35 MW, to 20.05 MW.

As reported, according to Ukrainian legislation, households has the right to install solar power plants with a capacity of up to 30 kW and sell extra power according to the feed-in tariff.