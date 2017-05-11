Ukraine, Turkey want to cooperate in creation of UAVs

Ukraine and Turkey are preparing expansion of defense cooperation. The sides seek to establish cooperate in creation of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), including unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAV), the press service of the Ukroboronprom State Concern has reported.

At the 13th International Defense Industry Fair IDEF 2017 held in Istanbul on May 9 through May 12 Antonov State Enterprise (Kyiv) and Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) signed a memorandum of cooperation to design and manufacture various types of UAV, including UCAV, for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The new agreements have been signed with participation of Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Turchynov.

TAI is a Turkish technological center for designing, manufacturing, integration, modernization and life cycle support of integrated aerospace systems.

Antonov state enterprise is the leading Ukrainian developer and manufacturer of aircraft, the recognized world's leader in the niche of transport aircraft for wide purposes. The company cooperates with 76 countries. According to the government decision, Antonov has been part of Ukroboronprom state concern since April 2015.

Antonov is working on the creation of multifunctional operative and tactical unmanned aircraft system Horlytsia, which flight range is more than 1,000 km long. The delivery of new unmanned vehicles to the Armed Forces of Ukraine could start in 2018 if the financing is provided.