Economy

15:17 10.05.2017

IMF reps to arrive in Ukraine on May 16 to study bill on pension reform

Next Tuesday, on May 16, representatives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will arrive in Ukraine to be presented with a bill on pension reform, Minister of Social Policy of Ukraine Andriy Reva said.

"On May 16, they (representatives of the IMF) should come again to see the bill," the minister said in a commentary to Interfax-Ukraine on Wednesday.

According to him, almost all the details of the pension reform project are coordinated with the IMF, and representatives of the Fund want to see how these are formulated in the draft law.

Reva noted that soon after the transfer of the bill to the IMF representatives, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman will present the pension reform to the Ukrainian public.

