VTB Bank (Ukraine) claims illegal seizure attempt for branch in Odesa

Public joint-stock company VTB Bank (Kyiv) has claimed an attempt to illegally deprive the bank of non-residential premises in Odesa by a group of persons consisting of a public registrar and a private notary.

The bank said that on April 11, 2017 public registrar of Odesa-based branch of State Institute of Forensic Studies O.Kravets using fake sale and purchase agreements registered ownership right to non-residential premises of 653.3 square meters and 1,298 square meters in Odesa belonged to the bank to Triniti Invest Group LLC.

Later on April 18, 2017, Triniti Invest Group via private notary O.Yarosh sold the premises to Teplokomungroup Ltd. Currently the company is the unlawful owner of this property.

VTB Bank on April 28 challenged the fraud in the commission of the Justice Ministry and achieved the removal of registration data from the register.

On April 29, 2017, the bank banned anyone from applying any register actions to its property.

However, on April 30 Kravets made a new entry to the register saying that Teplokomungroup owns the premises. On May 3, 2017, Teplokomungroup sold some premises to two individuals – V.Akimenko and O.Korniyenko.

On May 5, unknown persons tried to seize the premises threatening employees of the VTB Bank branch.

VTB Bank was founded in 1992. Its main shareholder is OAO Bank VTB (Russia, 99.9959%).

VTB Bank ranked 15th among 93 Ukrainian banks as of January 1, 2017 in terms of overall assets (UAH 20.64 billion), according to the National Bank of Ukraine.