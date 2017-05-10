Economy

12:51 10.05.2017

Gontareva appoints her deputy Smoliy as NBU acting governor

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeriya Gontareva, having earlier announced her resignation, appointed on May 11 her first deputy Yakiv Smoliy as acting head of the central bank.

"I have announced to everyone that I will work until May 10. I have appointed Yakiv Vasyliovych Smoliy as acting head of the National Bank, he will perform these duties until the appointment of a new head," Gontareva said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The NBU governor has clarified that she sent in her resignation request to the president on April 6 in compliance with the law on the National Bank. Gontareva recalled that on April 10 she announced that May 10 will be her last working day.

She said that she will be on vacation starting from May 11 and expects that the Verkhovna Rada will soon consider her resignation request and the appointment of a new head of the National Bank proposed by the president.

The NBU head also stressed that she is ready to report on her work to the Verkhovna Rada in line with the requirements of the procedure for the dismissal the central bank head.

IMPORTANT

Ukrgasvydobuvannia to raise $76 mln from EBRD, EIB to buy well, compressor repair units

Ukrzaliznytsia sees almost UAH 13 mln of net profit in Q1 2017

Consortium headed by Rothschild to restructure insider loans of PrivatBank

Ukrenergo approves 10 year development strategy

Poroshenko approves ratification of agreement with EIB on EUR200 mln financing for urban transport

LATEST

Ukrainian startup Grammarly attracts $110 mln of investment

Poroshenko signs bill improving conditions for construction into law

Ukrainian infrastructure ministry proposes cutting some airport charges

Ukroboronprom will present advanced armored vehicles, precision weapons at IDEF 2017 in Turkey

Ukrgazvydobuvannia posts UAH 12 bln net profit in 2016

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
Прайс
ADVERTISING