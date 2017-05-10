Gontareva appoints her deputy Smoliy as NBU acting governor

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Valeriya Gontareva, having earlier announced her resignation, appointed on May 11 her first deputy Yakiv Smoliy as acting head of the central bank.

"I have announced to everyone that I will work until May 10. I have appointed Yakiv Vasyliovych Smoliy as acting head of the National Bank, he will perform these duties until the appointment of a new head," Gontareva said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The NBU governor has clarified that she sent in her resignation request to the president on April 6 in compliance with the law on the National Bank. Gontareva recalled that on April 10 she announced that May 10 will be her last working day.

She said that she will be on vacation starting from May 11 and expects that the Verkhovna Rada will soon consider her resignation request and the appointment of a new head of the National Bank proposed by the president.

The NBU head also stressed that she is ready to report on her work to the Verkhovna Rada in line with the requirements of the procedure for the dismissal the central bank head.