Ukrzaliznytsia sees almost UAH 13 mln of net profit in Q1 2017

Public joint-stock company Ukrzaliznytsia saw UAH 12.8 million of net profit in January-March 2017, while a year ago its net loss stood at almost UAH 2 billion, the company’s press service reported, referring to a consolidated report.

Net sales income over the period totaled almost UAH 18 billion (21.5% up year-over-year).

Financial costs fell by 21%, to UAH 909.9 million. Financial revenue almost quadrupled, to UAH 18.5 million.

"The financial policy of the public joint-stock company allowed boosting stocks and cutting noncurrent and current liabilities, which influence the general financial figures. In addition, a share of short-term liabilities is falling, giving better financial stability to the company in the medium term outlook," the company said.

Earlier according to a company report posted in the information disclosure system of the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market, its net profit was almost UAH 48 million.

Ukrzaliznytsia told Interfax-Ukraine that the difference between the figures is linked to the fact that the earlier published report did not include indicators of some private joint-stock company incorporated in the company and affiliated companies.