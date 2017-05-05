Ukroboronprom will present advanced armored vehicles, precision weapons at IDEF 2017 in Turkey

Ukroboronprom state concern will present the promising developments of the Ukrainian defense industry at the 13th International Defense Industry Exhibition IDEF 2017, which will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 9-12, the press service of the state concern has said.

According to the report, visitors at the exhibition will be able to familiarize with the portable missile grenade launcher presented to potential customers for the first time, prospective armored vehicles, in particular, BTR-3E1, Dozor-B, BM-Oplot, missile, artillery and small arms.

In addition, Ukraine will present a sample of the new Phantom tactical unmanned ground vehicle equipped with Barrier anti-tank guided weapons. The Ukrainian robotics for the first time presented to a broad international audience at the IDEX 2017 international defense exhibition in Abu Dhabi (the UAE) in February caused increased interest from specialists and journalists.

According to the press service, 15 enterprises and five special exporters of Ukroboronprom will take part in IDEF 2017.

The IDEF International Defense Industry Exhibition is one of the ten largest world's arms exhibitions. According to the organizers, about 300 defense companies from 50 countries are expected to participate in IDEF 2017.