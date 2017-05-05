Economy

17:34 05.05.2017

Ukrgazvydobuvannia posts UAH 12 bln net profit in 2016

PJSC Ukrgazvydobuvannia in 2016 saw net profit rise by 77.9 times compared to 2015, to UAH 11.92 billion.

Thus, the company revised the final financial figure for 2015 from a net loss of UAH 242.065 million to a net profit of UAH 153.041 million.

According to the audited annual report on the company's website, its net income increased by 2.5 times compared to 2015, to UAH 55.041 billion, gross profit by six times, to UAH 19.006 billion.

Revenues from the sale of natural gas and oil by the end of the year amounted to UAH 49.025 billion, refined petroleum products UAH 3.576 billion, liquefied gas UAH 1.332 billion, services for extraction and preparation of hydrocarbons UAH 694.735 million, other goods and services UAH 413.441 million.

The cost of sold products, goods and services in 2016 amounted to UAH 36.035 billion, which is 1.9 times more than in 2015. In particular, oil and gas royalties and other taxes amounted to UAH 27.189 billion, depreciation UAH 5.738 billion, staff costs and social contributions UAH 1.62 billion, other costs UAH 1.488 billion.

