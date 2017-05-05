Economy

UkrAVTO Corporation to supply 11 medium class buses to Poland

The Ukrainian Automobile Corporation (UkrAVTO) at the end of April supplied two first low-deck medium class city buses ZAZ10C out of 11 foreseen in the contract to Warbus (Poland), the press service of the corporation reported on Friday.

Buses made by Zaporizhia Automobile Plant (ZAZ) after their presentation to city authorities are used in the streets of Oborniki (Poland).

"Warbus company from Poland that bought the buses offered the optimal cost per kilometer of exploitation thanks to the price and quality ratio of the Ukrainian products," the press service said.

The corporation said that funds from the Ukrainian national budget are spent to buy buses made in Russia.

"The importance of the contract signed with the Ukrainian bus manufacturer cannot be overestimated, as the optimal cost was not the only parameter: safety requirements, comfort options for passengers and meeting tough environment standards of the European Union were also taken into consideration," the press service said.

The cost of the contract and tender participants are not disclosed.

