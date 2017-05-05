Energy ministry, U.S. Department of State experts discuss Naftogaz's unbundling

Ukraine's Energy and Coal Industry Ministry and specialists from the U.S. Department of State have discussed the unbundling of national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy and the gas sector reform, the press service of the ministry has reported.

"At the meeting we discussed international cooperation in gas supplies, gas transportation and the unbundling of Naftogaz Ukrainy… the integration of the Ukrainian gas sector into the European one and the development of gas transportation routes were also discussed," the ministry said.

Acting secretary of the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry Yulia Pidkomorna and acting head of Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine Valeriy Nozdrin took part in the meeting.