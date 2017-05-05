Car market in Ukraine 29.6% up in Jan-April

New passenger car sales in Ukraine in January-April 2017 grew by 29.6% year-over-year, to 23,063 cars, AUTO-Consulting has reported.

In January-March 2017 the market grew by 35% year-over-year.

A total of 6,600 new cars were sold in April, and this was 17.3% more than a year ago and 5.6% less than in March 2017.

Toyota was the leader with a 15.7% rise in sales (the only brand in top ten that showed growth in April). Its market share was 13.6%. Renault is second with an 11.7% rise in sales. KIA was stably third with 7.06% of the market.

Skoda was fourth with 5.5% of the market share leaving behind Volkswagen (5.44%) and Hyundai (5.32%).

Nissan, BMW and Ford showed the same results in April, while the growth pace slowed.

"Mercedes-Benz managed to improve its indicators by 12% approaching closer to the group of leaders. Mazda, Peugeot, Ravon, Mitsubishi, Volvo and Citroen boosted their sales," the company said.

Sales of Chinese cars in Ukraine increased. Great Wall and JAC had the highest growth in sales – 161% and 187% respectively.

The Ukrautoprom association reported on Thursday that sales of new passenger cars in April rose by 11% on April 2016, to 643, and the top five is similar to those presented by AUTO-Consulting.