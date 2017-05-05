Economy

11:11 05.05.2017

Finance ministry, NBU interested in arrival of nonresidents to government bond market – minister

Ukraine's Finance Ministry believes that the priority task in the public borrowing sphere is the increase of demand on hryvnia-pegged tools on the domestic market, Finance Minister Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"It is important for us that foreign investors arrive to the local market. We jointly with the NBU [National Bank of Ukraine] are intensifying our efforts to create the conditions for their arrival," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

Danyliuk said that the Finance Ministry is actively interacting with primary dealers and has optimized the range of tools on the domestic market to boost the interest to them.

He said that now there is a task to meet the domestic borrowing target set in the law on the national budget for 2017 (UAH 103.9 billion with the foreign borrowing target of UAH 70.9 billion).

Commenting on plans to return to the eurobond market, he said that Ukraine today could enter it and attract several billions of U.S. dollars.

"We can place the bonds at 9% now, but we do not want to do this… When we are ready and when there are favorable conditions we will place the bonds for the sum that would be required at the moment," Danyliuk said.

The minister said that at present there are two reasons why Ukraine refrains from entering the capital market.

"First we do not need additional loans. Secondly, our steps aimed at improving the economy naturally reduce the risks for our debt tools and influence the cost of capital for borrowing," he said.

The minister said that after adoption of key reforms and with growth of the economy in Ukraine the interest for its securities would fall.

Danyliuk said that conducting of reforms as part of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in particular, healthcare, pension, energy and fiscal reforms, would allow Ukraine to service its debts without IMF assistance after the completion of the program with the IMF in 2019.

IMPORTANT

European Parliament's INTA Committee votes down increase of Ukrainian wheat, tomatoes quotas

Belgium's Novadeal fails to confirm offer in tender for dredging works at Yuzhny port, China's CHEC wins tender

U.S. leaves Ukraine in Priority Watch List of intellectual property rights protection

Regulator denies information about double payment for gas transportation by producers

Finance ministry believes decision of court in London in $3 bln bond debt not to affect placement of new bonds

LATEST

Car market in Ukraine 29.6% up in Jan-April

Milk producers association informs anti-trust agency on alleged collusion of milk processors in milk prices

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority promises to solve problems of port business in Mykolaiv

Too early to launch defined contribution pension reform – Finance minister

Ukrtatnafta sees 52.4% fall in net loss in 2016

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
http://price.ua/catalog8717.html
ADVERTISING