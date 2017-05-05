Economy

09:48 05.05.2017

Ukraine to continue insisting on increase of food supply quotas in European Parliament

The Ukrainian government will continue insisting on making a decision to increase the quotas for Ukrainian food products by the European Parliament, despite the rejection of making this decision by the Committee on International Trade (INTA) of the European Parliament, Deputy Economic Development and Trade Minister, Trade Representative of Ukraine Natalia Mykolska has told Interfax-Ukraine.

She said that the voting of the INTA is an interim stage. The European Parliament is to make the final decision.

"We, the government jointly with Verkhovna Rada and the Ukrainian president, will continue working with the European Parliament, European Commission and other institutions of the European Union seeking to have a legislative package supporting trade preferences for Ukraine adopted. We have worked and we will work to expand the presence of Ukrainian exporters on the European market," she said.

Mykolska said that the future voting in the European Parliament regarding trade preferences for Ukraine is important for the country not only from the economic, but also from the political point of view.

"Ukraine underlines the political importance of additional trade preferences as a signal of unity of European society with Ukraine's efforts made in the context of resisting to trade, transit and financial aggression from Russia," she said.

As reported, the Committee on International Trade (INTA) of the European Parliament on May 4 voted down the increase of the annual tariff rate quotas for imports of Ukrainian wheat, tomatoes and urea.

