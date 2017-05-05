Economy

09:34 05.05.2017

Former MP Makeyenko becomes sole owner of Tonis TV channel

Former member of Ukrainian parliament and ex-head of Kyiv City Administration Volodymyr Makeyenko has become the sole owner of Tonis TV channel, according to the unified register of companies and individuals.

Makeyenko contributed UAH 16.7 million to the charter capital of the company.

Oleksandr Butko remains director of the TV channel.

In March 2017, Makeyenko became holder of 9.5% of shares in Tonis TV channel.

In March the channel announced that it is planned to create an interesting channel that will be deeply engrossed in the events taking place both in the country and abroad.

