Economy

09:30 05.05.2017

Ukraine exports electricity for $81.9 mln in Jan-April

Ukraine exported electricity for $81.899 million in January-April 2017, up 36.2% year-on-year, including $13.779 million in April alone.

The State Fiscal Service reported that electricity delivered to Hungary amounted to $63.685 million in 4M 2017, to Poland - $16.243 million, Romania - $1.404 and other countries - $568,000.

Exports of Ukrainian electricity in January-April 2017 grew by 36.2% in money terms.

Ukraine imported power worth $752,000, including $723,000 from Russia, $20,000 from Belarus and $9,000 from Moldova.

IMPORTANT

European Parliament's INTA Committee votes down increase of Ukrainian wheat, tomatoes quotas

Belgium's Novadeal fails to confirm offer in tender for dredging works at Yuzhny port, China's CHEC wins tender

U.S. leaves Ukraine in Priority Watch List of intellectual property rights protection

Regulator denies information about double payment for gas transportation by producers

Finance ministry believes decision of court in London in $3 bln bond debt not to affect placement of new bonds

LATEST

Ukrainian Sea Port Authority promises to solve problems of port business in Mykolaiv

Too early to launch defined contribution pension reform – Finance minister

Ukrtatnafta sees 52.4% fall in net loss in 2016

Ukraine to continue insisting on increase of food supply quotas in European Parliament

Supervisory board of Public Broadcasting signs contract with elected chair of public TV board Alasania

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
стоимость торшеров на price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING