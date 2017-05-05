Ukraine exports electricity for $81.9 mln in Jan-April

Ukraine exported electricity for $81.899 million in January-April 2017, up 36.2% year-on-year, including $13.779 million in April alone.

The State Fiscal Service reported that electricity delivered to Hungary amounted to $63.685 million in 4M 2017, to Poland - $16.243 million, Romania - $1.404 and other countries - $568,000.

Ukraine imported power worth $752,000, including $723,000 from Russia, $20,000 from Belarus and $9,000 from Moldova.