Economy

17:53 04.05.2017

European Parliament's INTA Committee votes down increase of Ukrainian wheat, tomatoes quotas

The Committee on International Trade (INTA) of the European Parliament has voted down the increase of the annual tariff rate quotas for imports of Ukrainian wheat, tomatoes and urea, Bloomberg has reported, referring to the decision of the committee.

The European Union (EU) should continue offering trade preferences to Ukraine, but some agricultural products do not require additional support by the EU.

As reported, in September 2016, the European Commission proposed to increase the annual tariff rate quotas for some goods from Ukraine: maize by 650,000 tonnes, wheat by 100,000 tonnes, barley by 350,000 tonnes, cereal and processed grain by 7,800 tonnes, oats by 4,000 tonnes, honey by 3,000 tonnes, grape juice by 500 tonnes and processed tomatoes by 5,000 tonnes.

In March 2017, the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI) of the European Parliament voted down the increase of the quotas for grain crops and processed tomatoes from Ukraine.

IMPORTANT

Belgium's Novadeal fails to confirm offer in tender for dredging works at Yuzhny port, China's CHEC wins tender

U.S. leaves Ukraine in Priority Watch List of intellectual property rights protection

Regulator denies information about double payment for gas transportation by producers

Finance ministry believes decision of court in London in $3 bln bond debt not to affect placement of new bonds

State Treasury gets $1.1 bln from special confiscation - Poroshenko

LATEST

Estonia's Nordicа to resume flights between Odesa, Tallinn

State-owned banks strategy to focus on settling problem of competition between PrivatBank, Oschadbank – Finance minister

Croatia's Crosco wins one more lot at Ukrgazvydobuvannia's tender to carry out drilling works

Finance Ministry attracts adviser to restructure and return PrivatBank loans

Odesa container terminal will start servicing three world shipping companies in May

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog5582.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING