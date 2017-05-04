European Parliament's INTA Committee votes down increase of Ukrainian wheat, tomatoes quotas

The Committee on International Trade (INTA) of the European Parliament has voted down the increase of the annual tariff rate quotas for imports of Ukrainian wheat, tomatoes and urea, Bloomberg has reported, referring to the decision of the committee.

The European Union (EU) should continue offering trade preferences to Ukraine, but some agricultural products do not require additional support by the EU.

As reported, in September 2016, the European Commission proposed to increase the annual tariff rate quotas for some goods from Ukraine: maize by 650,000 tonnes, wheat by 100,000 tonnes, barley by 350,000 tonnes, cereal and processed grain by 7,800 tonnes, oats by 4,000 tonnes, honey by 3,000 tonnes, grape juice by 500 tonnes and processed tomatoes by 5,000 tonnes.

In March 2017, the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development (AGRI) of the European Parliament voted down the increase of the quotas for grain crops and processed tomatoes from Ukraine.