Estonia's Nordicа to resume flights between Odesa, Tallinn

Estonia's national airline Nordica from May 13, 2017 jointly with Poland's LOT Polish Airlines will resume direct flights Tallinn-Odesa-Tallinn.

The press service of the Odesa international airport reported that the flights will be serviced every week on Saturdays: taking off from Tallinn at 12:25 local time and from Odesa airport at 15:15.

In the period from June 28 through August 24, 2017 the number of flights will be increased to three flights a week: on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays using Bombardier CRJ900 planes. The flight will last two hours and 15 minutes.