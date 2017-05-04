U.S. leaves Ukraine in Priority Watch List of intellectual property rights protection

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) has published its Special 301 report on developments in intellectual property rights protection, according to which Ukraine was left in the Priority Watch List.

According to a posting on the website of Ukraine's Economic Development and Trade Ministry, however, USTR experts pointed out progress made by Ukraine in the sphere. In 2016, Ukraine passed legislation to create a specialized Intellectual Property High Court by September of 2017.

"The U.S. experts also favorably reported that Ukraine closed the State Intellectual Property Service of Ukraine, which had long been criticized for nontransparent and unfair practices," the ministry said.

The ministry said that the decision on improvement of the operation of collective management organizations was slightly criticized, as well as the bill drawn up by the Economic Development and Trade Ministry with the help of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) with participation of representatives of international institutions in the sphere of collective management and experts.

The ministry said that one development that reflects new political will to address the problem of online piracy is the signing into law of the bill on state support of cinematography.

"We continue work to legalize software in executive power agencies and tackle problems of the sphere of collective management of intellectual property rights. The reform in intellectual property is one of the top priorities of the government for 2017. In the near term we would make institutional change in the public management of the intellectual property rights area," First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economic Development and Trade Stepan Kubiv said.

He said that Ukraine seeks to improve legal protection in the intellectual property rights sphere via reforms and recommendations presented in Special 301 report are a guideline for the further developments.