Croatia's Crosco wins one more lot at Ukrgazvydobuvannia's tender to carry out drilling works

Crosco Integrated Drilling & Well Services Ltd. (Croatia) has won two out of 15 lots of a tender of public joint-stock company Ukrgazvydobuvannia to carry out drilling works in Kharkiv and Poltava regions in 2017-2019.

According to a report in the ProZorro e-procurement system, Ukrgazvydobuvannia seeks to sign a contract for UAH 792.581 million (VAT included) with Crosco.

Ukrgazvydobuvannia rejected offers of five other companies for lot 8 before declaring Crosco the winner.

Earlier Ukrgazvydobuvannia declared Spetsmechservice is the winner for lot 1 (the cost of the contract is UAH 397.422 million) and Crosco is the winner for lot 10 (the cost of the contract is UAH 786.462 million).

As reported, late October 2016 Ukrgazvydobuvannia announced a tender to attract external contractors to drilling works with the expected cost of UAH 13.51 billion (VAT included).

A total of 15 companies took part in the tenders, in particular, Pivnichgasresource, Victorious Company, Drilling Energy Technics Limited, subsidiary Smith Ukraine, Spetsmechservice LLC, Poltava Services LLC, Belorusneft state-run enterprise, Crosco Integrated Drilling & Well Services Ltd, Nadra Ukrainy, G-Drilling SA, Horyzonty LLC, KCA Deutag Drilling GmbH, Poltava Drilling Works Enterprise LLC, Xinjiang Beiken Energy Engineering Co. and Hydro Drilling Srl.