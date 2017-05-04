Economy

15:52 04.05.2017

Croatia's Crosco wins one more lot at Ukrgazvydobuvannia's tender to carry out drilling works

Crosco Integrated Drilling & Well Services Ltd. (Croatia) has won two out of 15 lots of a tender of public joint-stock company Ukrgazvydobuvannia to carry out drilling works in Kharkiv and Poltava regions in 2017-2019.

According to a report in the ProZorro e-procurement system, Ukrgazvydobuvannia seeks to sign a contract for UAH 792.581 million (VAT included) with Crosco.

Ukrgazvydobuvannia rejected offers of five other companies for lot 8 before declaring Crosco the winner.

Earlier Ukrgazvydobuvannia declared Spetsmechservice is the winner for lot 1 (the cost of the contract is UAH 397.422 million) and Crosco is the winner for lot 10 (the cost of the contract is UAH 786.462 million).

As reported, late October 2016 Ukrgazvydobuvannia announced a tender to attract external contractors to drilling works with the expected cost of UAH 13.51 billion (VAT included).

A total of 15 companies took part in the tenders, in particular, Pivnichgasresource, Victorious Company, Drilling Energy Technics Limited, subsidiary Smith Ukraine, Spetsmechservice LLC, Poltava Services LLC, Belorusneft state-run enterprise, Crosco Integrated Drilling & Well Services Ltd, Nadra Ukrainy, G-Drilling SA, Horyzonty LLC, KCA Deutag Drilling GmbH, Poltava Drilling Works Enterprise LLC, Xinjiang Beiken Energy Engineering Co. and Hydro Drilling Srl.

IMPORTANT

Finance ministry believes decision of court in London in $3 bln bond debt not to affect placement of new bonds

State Treasury gets $1.1 bln from special confiscation - Poroshenko

U.S. remains committed to financial support of Ukraine - Danyliuk

Ukraine increases gas consumption 0.2% in Jan-March

Anti-trust agency permits Kernel to buy companies of Serbian citizen's Agro Invest Ukraine

LATEST

Finance Ministry attracts adviser to restructure and return PrivatBank loans

Odesa container terminal will start servicing three world shipping companies in May

Oschadbank posts UAH 464.085 mln net profit in 2016

Ukraine's Sberbank posts UAH 44.306 mln net profit in Q1, 2017

VolWest Group opens first SPAR supermarket in Ukraine

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
купить мужские джинсы
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING