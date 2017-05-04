Finance Ministry attracts adviser to restructure and return PrivatBank loans

Ukraine's Ministry of Finance has decided on the adviser who will deal with the return and restructuring of PrivatBank loans issued to related persons, Minister of Finance Oleksandr Danyliuk has said.

"The main problem is the loans issued by the bank to related persons, former shareholders. We have recently elected an adviser who will deal with these loans, their restructuring and return," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

The minister said the agency within its authority will actively participate in this process and, if necessary, is ready to seek support from law enforcement agencies.

"If the portfolio of loans issued to related parties is not restructured, then the direct rule on bringing the bank to bankruptcy by its former owners is taken into account, which provides for criminal liability. Then this is the matter of law enforcers," Danyliuk said.