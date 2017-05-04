Odesa container terminal will start servicing three world shipping companies in May

Odesa Container Terminal, a subsidiary of Germany's HHLA International GmbH, in May 2017 will start servicing three international shipping companies, the company's press service has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"According to information received from the executive director for commerce of Odesa Container Terminal, Ihor Yarovenko, this month the enterprise confirms the opening and servicing by the terminal of two new regular linear services of Hapag Lloyd and Yang Ming Line international shipping lines, which will positively influence the volumes of container handling," the press service said.

The container terminal in late May expects the first call of a new regular direct service of Maersk, which opens up wider opportunities for container freight traffic for the clients of Odesa Container Terminal.

Hapag-Lloyd is a German transport company. It is the fifth largest container carrier in the world in terms of tonnage of vessels.

China-based Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation is one of the leading companies in the world that carries out sea container transportation.

Maersk is a Danish company operating in various sectors of the economy, for the most part known by port and cargo shipping business.