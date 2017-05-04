Oschadbank posts UAH 464.085 mln net profit in 2016

State-controlled Oschadbank (Kyiv) in 2016 received UAH 464.085 million of net profit against UAH 12.273 billion of net loss for 2015.

According to the financial report of the bank, its net interest income in 2016 was UAH 2.677 billion, while in 2015 this figure was "minus" UAH 9.844 billion.

In addition, the bank received UAH 2.912 billion of commission income, which is 36.6% more than a year earlier.

The bank's assets for the past year increased by 32.3% and amounted to UAH 210.607 billion, while loans granted to customers increased by 0.7%, to UAH 65.947 billion.

Share capital over the year rose by 16.4%, to UAH 35.109 billion. Net worth increased by 2.1 times, to UAH 15.74 billion.

Oschadbank was founded in 1991. The state is its only owner.

Oschadbank ranked second among 93 banks in the country on January 1, 2017 in terms of total assets, according to the National Bank of Ukraine.