Kernel manager sells almost 11,000 shares for $200,000

A legal entity controlled by one of the managers of Kernel group of companies on April 26-27, 2017 sold 10,989 shares of Kernel Holding S.A. (Luxembourg).

According to a report by Kernel on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE), the average price of one share was PLN70.33 ($18.18 per unit at the current exchange rate).

According to the WSE, the price of Kernel shares following trading on May 2 fell by 0.4%, to PLN70 per share.

Kernel is the world's largest producer and exporter of sunflower oil, the leading producer and supplier of agricultural products from the Black Sea region to the world markets. The vertically integrated structure of the company is built on closely interconnected business segments: production, export and domestic sales of sunflower oil, plant growing, grain exports, grain storage and transfer at elevators and port terminals. Since 2007 the company's shares have been traded on the WSE.