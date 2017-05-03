U.S. govt officially approves plan for $37.5 mln allocated to Ukraine for combating HIV/AIDS

The U.S. government has formally approved an operational plan that outlines the allocation of $37.5 million allocated to Ukraine under the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the press service of the Center for Public Health (PHC) of the Ukrainian Health Ministry said.

"This decision was made during an official meeting in Johannesburg (South Africa) on April 24-26, 2017," a PHC statement says.

Earlier, the PHC reported that within the framework of the PEPFAR program the U.S. government would allocate $37.5 million to Ukraine for 2017-2018 to fight HIV/AIDS.

Deputy Health Minister Oksana Syvak said that most of the funds would be allocated for improving the quality of services for members of risk groups.