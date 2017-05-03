Economy

14:48 03.05.2017

Ukraine sees 22.5% rise in gas transit in Jan-April

Ukraine in January-April 2017 increased transit of natural gas through its gas transportation system by 22.5% (5.602 billion cubic meters, bcm) compared to January-April 2016, to 30.53 bcm, according to live data from PJSC Ukrtransgaz.

Gas transit through Ukraine to Europe in the past four months amounted to 29.388 bcm and to Moldova – 1.142 bcm.

Transit in April 2017 grew by 31.9% or 1.776 bcm year-over-year, to 6.648 bcm. Gas transit through Ukraine to Europe last month was 7.215 bcm and to Moldova – 127 million cubic meters (mcm).

As reported, Ukraine in 2016 increased transit of natural gas through its gas transportation system by 22.5% (15.121 bcm) compared with 2015, to 82.2 bcm.

Ukrtransgaz, 100% owned by Naftogaz Ukrainy, operates a system of trunk gas pipelines and 12 underground gas storage facilities in the country.

Interfax-Ukraine
UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

