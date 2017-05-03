Economy

14:32 03.05.2017

Germany's Bentec wins Ukrgazvydobuvannia's tender to supply five drilling rigs

Germany's Bentec has won a tender of public joint-stock company Ukrgazvydobuvannia to supply five drilling rigs with a carrying capacity of 450 tonnes, Nefterynok publication has reported, referring to Bentec Head Dirk Schulze.

"Bentec offered the lowest price, having competitive advantage compared to NOV (the United States and Canada) and DrillMec (Italy)," the publication said.

Bentec managed to offer better conditions thanks to localization of some production in Ukraine.

"Some spare parts will be made in Ukraine – by Dicovery (Srtyi, Lviv region)," Nefterynok said, citing Schulze as saying.

The press service of Ukrgazvydobuvannia told Interfax-Ukraine that Bentec really offered the best price for the drilling rigs, while the tender procedure has not yet been finished and the contract has not yet been signed.

The expected cost of the drilling rigs was UAH 3.549 billion.

Ukrgazvydobuvannia, which is wholly owned by Naftogaz Ukrainy, is Ukraine's biggest gas producer, accounting for about 75% of natural gas production.

