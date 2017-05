Ukraine consumed 13.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas in January-March 2017, 0.2% more than in the same period last year, the Energy and Coal Industry Ministry has reported.

Industry consumed 3.1 bcm of gas in the three months (7.4% more year-on-year), households and budget-sustained institutions – 5.5 bcm (5.2% less), thermal power plants – 3.3 bcm (5.5% less) and production and in-process consumption - 1.2 bcm (34.2% more).