Ukraine joins European Convention for Protection of Vertebrate Animals

Ukraine has joined the European Convention for the Protection of Vertebrate Animals used for scientific purposes, Ukraine's Permanent Representative to the Council of Europe Dmytro Kuleba has reported.

"On behalf of Ukraine, I've signed the European Convention for Protection of Vertebrate Animals for Experimental and other Scientific Purposes," he wrote on his Twitter page.

The Council of Europe Convention for the Protection of Vertebrate Animals used for Experimental and other Scientific Purposes was signed in Strasbourg in 1986. This is an international legal document which regulates humane treatment of vertebrate animals during scientific experiment.