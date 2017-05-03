Economy

12:32 03.05.2017

Ukraine, Romania to cooperate in outer space sphere

Ukraine and Romania intend to develop cooperation in the outer space sphere.

The press service of the State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU) reported that on April 27, 2017 SSAU and Romanian Space Agency (RoSA) signed a memorandum of understanding in cooperation in the peaceful research and use of the outer space in Bucharest.

"Among other things, the document determines potential directions for cooperation, such as fundamental space science, science of atmosphere, Earth remote sensing, tool building, newest space technologies and spacecraft for researches," the agency said.

Deputy SSAU Head Oleksandr Holub who signed the document said that the contractual and legislative base for cooperation in the outer space area between Ukraine and Romania would help to start organizing practical cooperation between the space agencies and sector enterprises of the two countries.

As a part of the visit to Bucharest the Ukrainian delegation from SSAU also visited the National Institute for Aerospace Research (INCAS) and looked at the studies of Romania in the aerospace area, the press service said.

IMPORTANT

Deficit of current account in Ukraine expands to $738 mln in March

Switch to electric heating could provide for country's energy independence – businessman

Booking.com corrects mistake about Crimea territorial status

U.S. Congress to allot at least $560 mln for Ukraine in 2017

Salary rise exceeds price growth - PM

LATEST

Ukraine joins European Convention for Protection of Vertebrate Animals

Energoatom sees 6.3% rise in net profit in Q1 2017

Board chairman of insolvent Diamantbank claims banks has investor

World Bank to provide $150 mln to Ukreximbank to support export development

Oschadbank can execute decision to send $1.5 bln of confiscated funds to budget without violation of NBU rules

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog5648.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING