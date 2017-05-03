Ukraine, Romania to cooperate in outer space sphere

Ukraine and Romania intend to develop cooperation in the outer space sphere.

The press service of the State Space Agency of Ukraine (SSAU) reported that on April 27, 2017 SSAU and Romanian Space Agency (RoSA) signed a memorandum of understanding in cooperation in the peaceful research and use of the outer space in Bucharest.

"Among other things, the document determines potential directions for cooperation, such as fundamental space science, science of atmosphere, Earth remote sensing, tool building, newest space technologies and spacecraft for researches," the agency said.

Deputy SSAU Head Oleksandr Holub who signed the document said that the contractual and legislative base for cooperation in the outer space area between Ukraine and Romania would help to start organizing practical cooperation between the space agencies and sector enterprises of the two countries.

As a part of the visit to Bucharest the Ukrainian delegation from SSAU also visited the National Institute for Aerospace Research (INCAS) and looked at the studies of Romania in the aerospace area, the press service said.