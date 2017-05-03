Economy

12:21 03.05.2017

Energoatom sees 6.3% rise in net profit in Q1 2017

State-owned enterprise National Nuclear Generating Company Energoatom saw a 6.3% rise in net profit in January-March 2017, to UAH 724.629 million.

According to a company report, its net revenue in Q1 2017 grew by 15.5%, to UAH 10.58 billion, and gross profit rose by 10.2%, to UAH 2.919 billion.

As reported, in January-March 2017 Energoatom saw a 4.1% rise in electricity generation year-over-year, to 23.838 billion kWh and electricity transmission grew by 4.1%, to 22.477 billion kWh.

Energoatom in 2016 saw a 77.8% decline in net profit, to UAH 187.126 million. Net revenue grew by 9.6% in 2016, to UAH 36.068 billion, while gross profit narrowed by 22.7%, to UAH 5.724 billion.

Energoatom is the operator of all four Ukrainian-based operating nuclear power plants, which have 15 VVER reactors with an overall generating capacity of 13.835 gigawatts.

The company also operates the Tashlyk hydroelectric pumped storage power plant with a 302 MW capacity in turbine mode and Oleksandrivka hydropower plant with an 11.5 MW capacity, which together with Yuzhnoukrainsk nuclear power plant make up the South Ukrainian energy complex.

Interfax-Ukraine
