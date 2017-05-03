Deficit of current account in Ukraine expands to $738 mln in March

The planned payment of interest on restructured eurobonds of Ukraine ($505 million) early March resulted in an increase in the deficit of the current account this month to $738 million from $344 million in February, the National Bank of Ukraine reported last week.

The central bank said that the deficit of foreign trade with goods narrowed thanks to boosting supplies of food in March.

Growth of exports in annual terms accelerated to 36.6% in March 2017 from 21.7% in February thanks to the favorable price situation and good harvest last year, while growth of imports accelerated to 31.8% from 15.5% due to the increase of engineering goods by 50.7% (21.5% in February).

The NBU said that exports from Ukraine in March reached $3.8 billion. Supplies of food rose by 49.3% year-over-year, including a rise of 28.4% in grain supplies and a 1.6-fold rise in shipment of fats and butter. Thanks to the large increase in global prices of metal products its exports grew by 36.8% in March, exports of iron ore rose by 2.1 times, while exports of engineering products fell by 5.3%.

The central bank said that imports of goods in March reached $4.4 billion. This is more than last year, as a 2.1-fold rise was recorded for imports of energy. Imports of natural gas grew due to the low comparison base, while fuel imports rose due to global oil price hikes.

The regulator said that net revenue of the financial account in March in the amount of $427 million were secured by the reduction of off-bank cash and a rise in the debt on trade loans.

Net foreign direct investment totaled $63 million. They were fully sent to the real economic sector.

"In March the deficit of the consolidated balance of payment was $355 million ($859 million in March 2016 with the deficit of the current account being $448 million), which resulted in the decline in forex reserves to $15.1 billion, which is enough to cover 3.2 months of the future period," the NBU said.