Economy

11:24 03.05.2017

Switch to electric heating could provide for country's energy independence – businessman

Ukrainian businessman Konstantin Grigorishin has said that Ukrainian consumers should switch to electric heating.

"Electricity is more progressive, as only two elements of infrastructure are required – power lines and water supply. We save on investment into heat and gas distribution pipelines," he said in an interview with the Energoreforma (Energy Reform) resource of Interfax-Ukraine.

He recalled that Germany adopted a 20 year strategy to fully switch to electric heating.

"First you need to install one element less for your house: electricity and water is enough. Secondly, the advantage of electricity is that it is easier to regulate. This results in saving of large money, at least 30%. Thirdly, the loss in power lines is smaller than in heat pipelines. [The loss] in power lines in developed countries is 5-6%, and in Ukraine – 20%. Heat pipelines in Ukraine [lose] up to 50%, and even if it is done perfectly, it would be 30%," the businessman said.

Grigorishin said that investment in regional electricity supply companies to update substations is required for this project.

According to his calculations, around $7 billion should be invested in power lines during 10 years to switch substations to the three-stage model and solve the problem of low voltage power lines.

"Many people have started yelling that Grigorishin wants to earn on transformers… However, this concerns the important things for the national interests of Ukraine: modernization of power lines using this way has the effect of saving UAH 5-6 billion cubic meters of gas or energy independence for which the government is fighting," he said.

The businessman said that he is ready to increase capitalization of the country, increase added value for society and earn his money.

IMPORTANT

Deficit of current account in Ukraine expands to $738 mln in March

Booking.com corrects mistake about Crimea territorial status

U.S. Congress to allot at least $560 mln for Ukraine in 2017

Salary rise exceeds price growth - PM

High Court of Justice to hold hearing in Merchant vs Naftogaz case on May 2

LATEST

World Bank to provide $150 mln to Ukreximbank to support export development

Oschadbank can execute decision to send $1.5 bln of confiscated funds to budget without violation of NBU rules

Fitch affirms Ukraine at 'B-' with outlook stable

Antonov continues upgrade of six An-158 aircraft for Cubana de Aviacion

Norway assigns EUR 180,000 for adaptation of retired Ukrainian servicemen

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING