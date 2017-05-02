Economy

13:45 02.05.2017

Antonov continues upgrade of six An-158 aircraft for Cubana de Aviacion

KYIV. May 2 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Antonov State Enterprise (Kyiv) continues the upgrade of a fleet of Cubana de Aviacion airline consisting of six An-158 aircraft, the press service of the enterprise reported last week.

"At present airworthiness directives have been issued. They allow expanding lifespan of these aircraft up to 3,600 flights. The planes would be able to fly around six months more. Antonov will correct everything in line with the directive for ensuring the further exploitation of An-158," the press service said.

The press service said that for resumption of flights using these aircraft, which are not exploited due to the absence of spare parts, Antonov will accumulate a stock of spare parts and deliver them to the customer jointly with foreign partners.

Antonov and Cubana de Aviacion will sign the post-warranty service contract on the full fleet support principles. It was arranged by the companies at a meeting held on April 24 and April 25, 2017," the press service said.

An-158 aircraft can carry 99 passengers to the distances of up to 2,500 km. Batch production of the aircraft is located in Kyiv.

Under a contract signed in 2011 with Russia's Ilyushin Finance Co (IFC), a leasing company, Antonov built and delivered six An-158 aircraft to Cubana de Aviacion in 2013-2014.

IMPORTANT

High Court of Justice to hold hearing in Merchant vs Naftogaz case on May 2

Confiscated $1.5 bln of Yanukovych team's funds transferred to Ukraine's budget - Lutsenko

Ukraine shows economic upturn, moving investment increase – PM at meeting with American Chamber of Commerce leaders

MHP places seven year $500 mln 7.75% notes – company

Ukrtransgaz to transfer corporate rights to Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine

LATEST

Norway assigns EUR 180,000 for adaptation of retired Ukrainian servicemen

Ukraine now can ask Latvia to return of EUR 50 mln of Yanukovych gang's money

Belavia doubles frequency of flights on Minsk-Odesa route

Public debt of housing and utilities services in Ukraine 17.3% down in March

Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) posts UAH 6.875 mln net profit in Q1, 2017

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING