Antonov continues upgrade of six An-158 aircraft for Cubana de Aviacion

KYIV. May 2 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Antonov State Enterprise (Kyiv) continues the upgrade of a fleet of Cubana de Aviacion airline consisting of six An-158 aircraft, the press service of the enterprise reported last week.

"At present airworthiness directives have been issued. They allow expanding lifespan of these aircraft up to 3,600 flights. The planes would be able to fly around six months more. Antonov will correct everything in line with the directive for ensuring the further exploitation of An-158," the press service said.

The press service said that for resumption of flights using these aircraft, which are not exploited due to the absence of spare parts, Antonov will accumulate a stock of spare parts and deliver them to the customer jointly with foreign partners.

Antonov and Cubana de Aviacion will sign the post-warranty service contract on the full fleet support principles. It was arranged by the companies at a meeting held on April 24 and April 25, 2017," the press service said.

An-158 aircraft can carry 99 passengers to the distances of up to 2,500 km. Batch production of the aircraft is located in Kyiv.

Under a contract signed in 2011 with Russia's Ilyushin Finance Co (IFC), a leasing company, Antonov built and delivered six An-158 aircraft to Cubana de Aviacion in 2013-2014.