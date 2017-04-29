Economy

09:30 29.04.2017

Ukraine now can ask Latvia to return of EUR 50 mln of Yanukovych gang's money

The ruling of Kramatorsk Court to confiscate the funds of ex-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych's entourage gives grounds to Ukraine to apply to Latvia for the return of EUR 50 million, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"This money is mentioned in the judgment of the Kramatorsk Court, so now we have an opportunity to ask Latvia state to fully or partially return this money to the Ukrainian budget within the framework of the international convention," he said at a briefing in Kyiv on Friday.

As reported, on September 13, Latvia recovered to the national budget EUR50 million of funds of the former Ukrainian high-ranking officials arrested within the fight against money laundering, the LSM local media has reported with reference to the investigation of the De Facto program.

The media reports in autumn 2014 Prosecutor General of Ukraine Vitaliy Yarema announced that $49.3 million of former Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Arbuzov in Latvian banks and $32 million and CHF72 million on the accounts of businessman and politician Yuriy Ivaniuschenko were arrested.

In addition, De Facto found out that the investigation into the case in Latvia is continuing, but neither Arbuzov, nor Ivaniuschenko, nor Serhiy Kurchenko figure among the suspects. There are no suspects in the criminal proceedings conducted by the Latvian police.

The publication noted the Latvian law enforcement agencies have not received the information they need from Ukrainian colleagues.

On September 16, Deputy Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yevhen Yenin and Prosecutor General of Latvia Eriks Kalnmeiers discussed the way of returning former Ukrainian officials' criminal assets, confiscated by Latvian authorities, to Ukraine.

