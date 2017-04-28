Economy

19:00 28.04.2017

Belavia doubles frequency of flights on Minsk-Odesa route

The Belarusian airline Belavia from April 27 doubled the frequency of flights on the Minsk-Odesa-Minsk route.

According to the press service of Odesa airport, from now on the flights will be carried out twice a day, daily with departure from Odesa at 03:55 and 15:30, from Minsk at 13:00 and 23:40 local time. The time of a trip will be one hour and 30 minutes. Flights will be performed on board Boeing-734 and Boeing-735 aircraft.

Belavia is a Belarusian airline headquartered in Minsk. It was founded in 1996. Main flights are carried out from Minsk National Airport. The airline fleet consists of 30 Boeing, CRJ, Embraer and Tu-154 aircraft. It performs regular and charter flights to the CIS countries, Europe, the Middle East.

Odesa International Airport is one of the top three largest airports in Ukraine by the number of served passengers in the first half of 2016. It is connected by regular and charter flights with the cities of Ukraine, the CIS, as well as countries of Western Europe, Asia, Africa.


