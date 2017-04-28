Public debt of housing and utilities services in Ukraine 17.3% down in March

The debt of Ukraine's population for housing and utilities services in March 2017 decreased by 17.3% compared to the previous month and amounted to UAH 21.688 billion.

The State Statistics Service said the data are given without taking into account the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea and Sevastopol and part of the anti-terrorist operation zone in the east of Ukraine. Data on Donetsk and Luhansk regions could be adjusted.

According to the service, in March 2017 Ukrainians paid UAH 9.678 billion for housing services, which, taking into account repayment of debts for the previous periods, amounted to 122.4% of the amount charged for this month.

The highest level of payment for housing services in March 2017 was recorded in Ternopil (471.8%, including repayment of debts for the previous periods) and Kirovohrad regions (426.8%), the lowest one in Ivano-Frankivsk (44.2%), Sumy (47.3%) and Chernivtsi regions (48.8%).

The average charge for housing and utilities services per capita in Ukraine, taking into account energy consumption (150 kilowatt-hours), in March 2017 decreased by UAH 424 or 29% compared to February, to UAH 1,039.

According to the service, in January-March 2017 some 11,100 contracts for repayment of restructured debts for housing and utilities services for a total of UAH 60.8 million were signed with the population.