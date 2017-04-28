Confiscated $1.5 bln of Yanukovych team's funds transferred to Ukraine's budget - Lutsenko

State bank JSC Oschadbank has completed the confiscation of $1.5 billion of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his entourage, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko has said.

"The transfer of $1.5 billion confiscated by the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine from the criminal group has been completed. Good workers of Oschadbank executed the operations through computers," Lutsenko wrote on his Facebook page.

According to him, if cash currency notes of $100 were used in this operation, this amount would weigh 15 tonnes, as an "African elephant with a cub."

"Now it's up to the government and the parliament. It is necessary that this year common Ukrainian citizens feel the result of returning these funds from the mafia," the prosecutor general said.