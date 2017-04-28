Economy

18:23 28.04.2017

Alfa-Bank (Ukraine) posts UAH 6.875 mln net profit in Q1, 2017

Alfa-Bank (Kyiv) in January-March 2017 received UAH 6.876 million of net profit against UAH 536.849 million of net loss for the same period in 2016.

According to a bank financial report released on its website, its net interest income in the reporting period increased by 2.63 times, to UAH 653.827 million.

Excluding expenses for the formation of reserves, Alfa-Bank's net interest income amounted to UAH 276.958 million against UAH 1.032 billion of net loss in the first quarter of 2016.

In addition, the bank received UAH 359.286 million of commission income, which is 46.5% more than in January-March 2016.

The bank's assets for the first three months increased by 3.2% and amounted to UAH 40.22 billion, in particular loans and customers' debts by 3.1%, to UAH 26.434 billion.

The bank's charter capital grew by 62.1%, to UAH 12.18 billion, net worth remained almost unchanged and by the end of the reporting period it amounted to UAH 3.319 billion.

The bank also released its financial statements for 2016, according to which its net loss increased by 54.1%, to UAH 4.095 billion.

