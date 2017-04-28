Economy Ministry estimates GDP growth in Jan-March at 2.1-2.3%

The growth of the index of goods and services production in Ukraine in January-March 2017 slowed down to 1.6% from 3.1% for the same period in 2016, while GDP growth accelerated to 2.1- 2.3% from 0.1%, such calculations were released by the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade.

According to the report, the dynamics of the figures was affected by the restriction of traffic in the east of the country. Most significantly this affected the mining and metallurgical complex and electric power industry.

At the same time, the effect of negative factors was compensated by the expansion of consumer and investment activity, as evidenced by the increase of retail trade and food industry on the one hand and investment demand on the other.

"These factors ensured high performance in construction and engineering, which provided about 77% of the growth in the index of goods and services production," the ministry explained.

In addition, the ministry expects the acceleration of economic activity in the real sector in the first half of 2017 amid the adaptation of enterprises to new operating conditions, favorable pricing conditions in the key commodity markets of domestic exports and a growth of enterprises' business expectations.