Economy

17:47 28.04.2017

PIB to increase charter capital by UAH 12 bln

Prominvestbank (PIB, Kyiv), owned by Russia's Vnesheconombank (VEB), will increase charter capital by UAH 12 billion by placing an additional share issue.

According to a bank report, the shareholders made the decision at a meeting on April 27.

According to a press release, the shareholders also approved the results of the bank's activities for 2016.

PIB noted at present its charter capital is UAH 40.618 billion, loan portfolio stands at UAH 40.08 billion, customer funds, considering deposit certificates, are UAH 8.33 billion.

The bank said in terms of its corporate loan portfolio it is one of the five leading financial institutions in Ukraine, providing financing to almost 1,000 enterprises in machine building, electricity, food, agribusiness and other industries.

PIB was founded in 1992.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine shows economic upturn, moving investment increase – PM at meeting with American Chamber of Commerce leaders

MHP places seven year $500 mln 7.75% notes – company

Ukrtransgaz to transfer corporate rights to Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine

Oschadbank top managers start executing court decision to seize $1.5 bln from Yanukovych cronies, transfer to national budget

UIA posts some UAH 400 mln of net profit under IFRS in 2016

LATEST

Economy Ministry estimates GDP growth in Jan-March at 2.1-2.3%

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih will spend UAH 2.7 bln of 2016 profit on production development

Devaluation of hryvnia could help expanding logistics market - expert

Ukrainian Treasury pays some UAH 10 bln of VAT refunds

DTEK wants to transfer two units of Prydniprovska TPP to burning gas coal before new heating season

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING