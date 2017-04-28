PIB to increase charter capital by UAH 12 bln

Prominvestbank (PIB, Kyiv), owned by Russia's Vnesheconombank (VEB), will increase charter capital by UAH 12 billion by placing an additional share issue.

According to a bank report, the shareholders made the decision at a meeting on April 27.

According to a press release, the shareholders also approved the results of the bank's activities for 2016.

PIB noted at present its charter capital is UAH 40.618 billion, loan portfolio stands at UAH 40.08 billion, customer funds, considering deposit certificates, are UAH 8.33 billion.

The bank said in terms of its corporate loan portfolio it is one of the five leading financial institutions in Ukraine, providing financing to almost 1,000 enterprises in machine building, electricity, food, agribusiness and other industries.

PIB was founded in 1992.