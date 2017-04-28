Devaluation of hryvnia could help expanding logistics market - expert

Devaluation of the national Ukrainian currency could result in growth and development of the logistics market, Commercial Director of GEFCO Ukraine Andriy Miahkov has said.

"The forecast for the market is the following: the Ukrainian hryvnia is devaluating. We are becoming more attractive. One should see not only the negative things, but the positive things for the Ukrainian market. Due to the devaluation of the Ukrainian currency our workforce is becoming cheaper, and these are opportunities for us. We can receive new areas, plants, jobs. Many countries have passed this way: Slovakia and Hungary. Ukraine is following this way now. If one uses this opportunity, the Ukrainian market would expand by several times," he told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

Commenting on the market trends, Miahkov said that due to the situation in eastern Ukraine in 2014-2015 and the isolation of the Russian market, most companies and manufacturers are reorienting to western markets or Asian and Latin American markets.

"Standards earlier used to work with the Russian market are not valid anymore. Western partners demand more effective solutions in the logistics sphere, including China," he said.