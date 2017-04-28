Economy

15:11 28.04.2017

Devaluation of hryvnia could help expanding logistics market - expert

Devaluation of the national Ukrainian currency could result in growth and development of the logistics market, Commercial Director of GEFCO Ukraine Andriy Miahkov has said.

"The forecast for the market is the following: the Ukrainian hryvnia is devaluating. We are becoming more attractive. One should see not only the negative things, but the positive things for the Ukrainian market. Due to the devaluation of the Ukrainian currency our workforce is becoming cheaper, and these are opportunities for us. We can receive new areas, plants, jobs. Many countries have passed this way: Slovakia and Hungary. Ukraine is following this way now. If one uses this opportunity, the Ukrainian market would expand by several times," he told reporters in Kyiv on Thursday.

Commenting on the market trends, Miahkov said that due to the situation in eastern Ukraine in 2014-2015 and the isolation of the Russian market, most companies and manufacturers are reorienting to western markets or Asian and Latin American markets.

"Standards earlier used to work with the Russian market are not valid anymore. Western partners demand more effective solutions in the logistics sphere, including China," he said.

IMPORTANT

Ukraine shows economic upturn, moving investment increase – PM at meeting with American Chamber of Commerce leaders

MHP places seven year $500 mln 7.75% notes – company

Ukrtransgaz to transfer corporate rights to Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine

Oschadbank top managers start executing court decision to seize $1.5 bln from Yanukovych cronies, transfer to national budget

UIA posts some UAH 400 mln of net profit under IFRS in 2016

LATEST

Ukrainian Treasury pays some UAH 10 bln of VAT refunds

DTEK wants to transfer two units of Prydniprovska TPP to burning gas coal before new heating season

Odesa mulling attraction of loan from EBRD to build runway at airport

Geology service suspends Chornomornaftogaz' licenses for Shtormove, Odeske fields over royalty debts

Gas producers to pay twice for gas transportation over regulator decisions - Ukrnafta

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
price.ua/catalog7665.html
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING