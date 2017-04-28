Economy

15:00 28.04.2017

Ukrainian Treasury pays some UAH 10 bln of VAT refunds

Ukraine's State Treasury on April 26, 2017 refunded VAT to 2,704 taxpayers for UAH 9.946 billion.

The authority said that VAT was not refunded to 13 taxpayers for UAH 5.969 million, as the wrong information about the bank's address was presented, as the bank is under liquidation.

The treasury said that information about the state of automatic VAT refunding was sent to the information resource of the Finance Ministry of Ukraine.

As reported, the Finance Ministry on April 1, 2017 launched an e-register of VAT refunds and announced that it would be available from April 3. Minister Oleksand Danyliuk said that 50-60% of corruption in the State Fiscal Service was linked to the non-transparent refunding of this tax to businessmen, as no one can control the process, apart from a restricted circle of officials in the State Fiscal Service. No access to information was available.

Taxpayers complained that on April 26 VAT was refunded under applications submitted before the launch of the e-register.

"The new scheme is working. The applications submitted after the launch of the register will be refunded on a regular basis," he said.

Interfax-Ukraine
