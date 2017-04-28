DTEK wants to transfer two units of Prydniprovska TPP to burning gas coal before new heating season

DTEK Energy Holding before the start of the new heating season wants to transfer two units of Prydniprovska thermal power plant (TPP) (DTEK Dniproenergo) to burning gas coal, DTEK CEO Maksym Timchenko has said in an interview with the Ekonomichna Pravda publication.

"DTEK is switching to gas coal. Next week we will start a project to transfer two 150 MW units at Prydniprovska TPP. This is the desgined project and we would switch these two units by the start of the heating season. Next heating season we would switch the whole Prydniprovska plant to gas coal," he said.

Timchenko said that DTEK is also calculating the optimal scheme for Kryvy Rih TPP (also part of DTEK Dniproenergo).

"I think that this summer we will decide on how much it would cost. The plant director proposes to transfer the half of the plant's units to gas coal and the rest of the units to leave burning anthracite," he said.

Timchenko said that the energy holding is rebuilding its business ideology and replacing anthracite to gas coal.

Prydniprovska and Kryvy Rih TPPs have been halted due to a lack of anthracite coal they consume.