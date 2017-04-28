Ukrtransgaz to transfer corporate rights to Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine

Public joint-stock company Ukrtransgaz will transfer its corporate rights to public joint-stock company Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine following the separation of the gas transport system operator from national joint-stock company Naftogaz Ukrainy, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Kistion has said.

"A working group for speeding up Naftogaz reform has approved the option for separating the gas transport system operator. To be more accurate, the option for providing the new gas transport system operator - Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine – with property. Legally it will be the transfer of corporate rights from Ukrtransgaz to the new company," he wrote on his Facebook page/

Kistion said that a subgroup headed by First Deputy Energy and Coal Industry Minister Halyna Karp with participation of all interested parties and international partners has drawn up the scheme.

As reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on November 9, 2016 decided to create PJSC Trunk Gas Pipelines of Ukraine within the framework of splitting Naftogaz Ukrainy according to the types of activities.

Early April 2017, Naftogaz, Ukrtransgaz, Snam (Italy) and Eustream (Slovakia) signed a memorandum of understanding on the joint assessment of cooperation opportunities using and developing Ukraine's gas transportation system.

Within the framework of the memorandum the companies will jointly assess the possibilities of using and strengthening the Ukrainian GTS to make it more efficient, modern and competitive. The implementation of this project will help increase the liquidity and security of supplies in the gas market of both Ukraine and the EU, which fully complies with the EU energy security strategy.