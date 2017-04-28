Economy

11:53 28.04.2017

Oschadbank top managers start executing court decision to seize $1.5 bln from Yanukovych cronies, transfer to national budget

State-owned Oschadbank (Kyiv) has started executing the special confiscation of $1.5 billion of former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych and his team under a court ruling, the press service of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine has reported.

"The top managers of Oschadbank have started executing the court ruling on the special confiscation of these funds," the press service of the NSDC told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday morning.

The press service said that Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko and NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Turchynov arrived to the head office of Oschadbank with the court ruling. They informed the top managers of the bank about it.

As reported, Obolonsky district court in Kyiv summoned Yanukovych to a hearing on May 4, 2017 as a person accused in a high treason case.

Lutsenko said on November 28, 2016, that Yanukovych had been implicated in high treason and encroachment on Ukraine's territorial integrity.

Interfax-Ukraine
