Economy

10:31 28.04.2017

UIA posts some UAH 400 mln of net profit under IFRS in 2016

Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) saw UAH 387.885 million of net profit under international financial reporting standards (IFRS) compared to net loss of UAH 504.923 million a year ago.

According to an annual report of the company, net revenue last year grew by 36%, to UAH 17.829 billion.

As reported, in 2015, UIA saw a 68.8% fall in net loss, and net revenue grew by 91%, to UAH 13.133 billion.

UIA is the largest Ukrainian airline. It is based in Boryspil International Airport.

One of the ultimate beneficiaries is businessman Ihor Kolomoisky.

Its fleet includes 39 planes, including 35 medium haul planes and four long haul planes.

Interfax-Ukraine
