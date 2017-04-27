Economy

17:48 27.04.2017

Ukraine's state debt in U.S. dollars 0.83% up in March 2017

The total state (direct) and publicly guaranteed debt of Ukraine in March 2017 increased by UAH 10.48 billion ($600 million), to UAH 1.952 trillion ($72.35 billion), the Ministry of Finance reported on its website.

According to the report, state debt by the end of March was UAH 1.676 trillion, or $62.13 billion, in particular external debt stood at UAH 976.53 billion, or $36.2 billion. State guaranteed debt was UAH 275.72 billion, or $10.22 billion, in particular foreign debt came to UAH 256.4 billion, or $9.5 billion.

The ministry said the principal amount of the national debt is denominated in U.S. dollars (43.46%), another 31.46% in the hryvnia, and 18.24% in special drawing rights and 5.63% in euros. In addition, less than 1% of the national debt is denominated in Canadian dollars and yen.

The official hryvnia to U.S. dollar exchange rate, according to which the Finance Ministry calculates the debt, in February strengthened to UAH 26.98 per $1 from UAH 27.05/$1, or by 0.29%, while in the end of 2016 it was UAH 27.191/$1.

IMPORTANT

Agrarian unions support launch of land market from 2024

Motor Sich sees net profit rise by 4.8 times in Q1, 2017 - IFRS report

Stockholm arbitration ruling on Gazprom contract to supply Naftogaz expected June 30

Businessman Grigorishin proposes to unify energy consumers' bills in kWh

SBU raid in Dragon Capital linked to staff monitoring software declared as spy software

LATEST

ED&F Man launches first stage of irrigation complex worth $5 mln in Kherson region

Ukraine could reach gas surplus with investments of $1-1.5 bln - businessman Grigorishin

VTB Bank (Ukraine) posts 51.4% rise in loss in 2016

Boryspil airport doubles net profit in Jan-March

Leaving consortium of buyers of Ukrainian Sberbank by Norvik Banka could be linked to EU sanctions – NBU official

ADVERTISING

SOCIAL

ADVERTISING
Interfax-Ukraine
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
Loading...
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING
ADVERTISING

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины.

ADVERTISING
WEATHER
изучение английского
продажа женских джинсов
Квартиры в Вишневом
ADVERTISING