Economy

15:17 27.04.2017

Boryspil airport doubles net profit in Jan-March

State-owned enterprise Boryspil International Airport, the largest airport in the country, saw a 2.1-fold rise in net profit in January-March 2017 year-over-year, to UAH 372.293 million.

According to a financial report of the airport, its net revenue in Q1 2017 grew by 32.7%, to UAH 893.5 million.

Boryspil International Airport is the main airport of Ukraine. The airport has two runways: one with a length of 4,000 meters and a width of 60 meters, and the second with a length of 3,500 meters and a width of 63 meters. Four passenger terminals, postal and cargo complexes are located on the territory of the airport.

